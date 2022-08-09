HUNTSVILLE —Huntsville football fans rejoice. Aug. 8 marked the first day of the fall football season as the Hornets opened up their fall training camp.
With 17 days between the opening of camp and the opening game, the Hornets are ready for the challenge.
“Well, I thought overall it was a really good day,” Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said. “The transition that we made from the spring to summer and now fall was obvious with the guys we know we are going to rely on. I thought our o-line and d-line are where we need to be in terms of condition and experience. We are going to be young in a lot of spots. I think we picked up right where we left off in the spring.”
Huntsville will be coming off a 4-5 season that left the team clinging to playoff hopes after a triple-overtime game against Lamar Fulshear. The Hornets would miss the playoffs for the first time in four years after Lamar Consolidated defeated Bryan Rudder to clinch the fourth and final spot.
With a new roster, the Hornets will try and right the ship and make it back into the UIL playoffs. However, they have to do it without a set QB1 and several key positions that have to be filled.
“A year ago, at some point, we played three or four freshmen,” Southern said. “We moved up Austin Taylor to JV and he quarterbacked them last year. You don’t like doing that because you want experience but you also want maturity age-wise. The thing with these guys is there are four or five sophomores, but they have experience. Until you see varsity size and speed, it’s difficult. The good thing is those young guys have been here.”
The Hornets still have plenty of time to get their positions figured out and roster set by the first game, which will take place Aug. 26.
Huntsville will host its annual towel scrimmage on Saturday. They will play in an intrasquad practice in pads to get a better look.
The Hornets will travel to Lufkin on Aug. 19 for their scrimmage against another team to see where they are stacked up against another team before they face several tough teams in their non-district slate of the season.
“Our non-district schedule is going to tax us.’ Southern said. “We are playing two 6A’s and two big 5A’s. It’s going to be a challenge but the first three or four days for us will be getting transitioned into practice. School is starting early so it alleviates the headache of practice and rides. Hopefully, we build on it. We will intrasquad on Saturday and go to Lufkin the following Friday. We will continue to get them the most experience we can. I’m excited about this group and I’m excited for this group of freshmen. The program is in good shape.”
