HUNTSVILLE — Lake Creek opened the game with a five-play, 62-yard touchdown drive that took one minute and 34 seconds off the clock, setting the tone of the game.
The Hornets were unable to answer that score and before the first quarter was over, the Lions built a 14-0 lead and never looked back in their 46-6 win over the Hornets. The biggest play of the game was a fourth-and-one run by Lake Creek’s sophomore running back Tyvonn Byars, who went 85 yards for a touchdown.
“We didn’t play well enough,” Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said. “I thought, even down 29-0 at the half, we had only given up one big play. I second-guessed myself on the fourth and one. I started to back them up because I thought they might have thrown the ball, but you have to get that guy on the ground.”
The Hornets’ offense struggled to move the ball, resulting in 13 first downs and gaining 209 yards on 10 drives.
Huntsville in the closing minutes capped off a four-play, 65-yard touchdown drive that saw senior running back Keiron Lee break a 27-yard rushing touchdown.
“We didn’t get the ball in the endzone enough tonight,” Southern said. “I told them all week, and I don’t talk about other teams a lot, but they have a really good football team. There is no phase of their game that you can say you can take advantage of. They are solid everywhere.”
Huntsville’s defense was up against a two-headed dragon in the Lions’ offense. Lake Creek with senior quarterback Cade Tessier and Byars went for over 250 yards on their own.
Byars rushed for 218 yards in the game and had five touchdowns on the ground. While the Hornets were able to get some pressure from their defensive line, it didn’t come at operable times.
The Hornets combined for four sacks on the night but with Byards making it to the secondary, Huntsville was outmatched.
“I thought up front we did some good things,” Southern said. “When their running back got to the second level, he was bigger than anybody we had and some of them we got him on the ground and some of them we didn’t. The last one and the lone ones hurt. Overall, I knew coming in we would have our hands full.”
Junior quarterback Jawann Giddens got the start for the Hornets again and was able to throw for 128 yards, but was sacked a handful of times which resulted in big losses for the Hornets.
On the final drive, Southern would replace Giddens with sophomore Austin Taylor who would hand the ball off four times on the final drive.
“We never quit and I never worry about that,” Southern said. “Even defensively at the end, we were still playing hard. Some nights you are going to come out here and they are better than you. That was one of those nights tonight.”
After this loss, the Hornets will have to bounce back next week against Brenham.
“I told them ‘don’t let one game beat you twice.’ You can’t sit on the fact that you lost a game. These guys [Lake Creek] are likely going to be the district champions. We have to go to Brenham, which will be a hard place to play,” Southern said.
