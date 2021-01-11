The Huntsville boys soccer team overcame a ‘sluggish’ start to close out the weekend on a high note on Saturday.
After dropping their first two games of a tournament at Willis High School, the Hornets rallied to shut out the host Wildkats 2-0 for their first win of the season.
Unlike in losses earlier in the weekend, the Hornets were able to capitalize on the opportunities that were presented.
“I think the guys were very motivated to end the week on a positive note,” Huntsville head coach Robert Taylor said. “They were a little sluggish for the first 10-15 minutes. ... Once we got into this game, we scored a goal and played pretty solid after that point.”
Huntsville lost its first game at the tournament against Conroe Oak Ridge on Thursday by a score of 2-1, with Jaden Santibanez scoring the lone goal off a corner kick. Despite the loss, however, the coach sees a silver lining.
“We gave away two goals in very simple situations,” Taylor said. “It’s a great learning experience for our young kids.”
The Hornets dropped another tight game on Friday, falling 1-0 to Eisenhower, despite shutting out the Eagles after the first four minutes. Huntsville was never out of the game, and even had a late chance to tie on a penalty kick — one of two PKs that were missed during the weekend.
“Everybody makes a big deal out of all these little things you can do,” Taylor said. “All you can really do is just pick your side and go with it. If he makes a great save, he makes a great save.”
The Hornets are off Tuesday, but will look to keep building momentum on Thursday as they begin play at the Humble Showcase.
