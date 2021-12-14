HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville basketball closed out their first half of the season with a five-game winning streak.
The Hornets closed out the winning streak with a 74-63 win over Montgomery.
“We’ve played better. I didn’t think we played that well tonight, especially on the glass. That’s been kind of a problem this year and we haven’t been able to fix it,” Huntsville head coach Jay Oliphant said. “We are going to have to get those big guys a little more physical and get some more rebounds to limit opponents to one chance.”
As Huntsville struggled to grab boards, Montgomery made runs of their own to get back into the game. The Hornets built up a 21-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, but quickly yielded a 12-3 run that saw the Bears back within two.
Despite the Bears’ attempt, the Hornets locked them down, going on a 9-3 run to build their lead back up.
“We’ve played better, I just don’t think we played very well,” Oliphant noted. “We had a few runs and we were able to create some separation on some big shots, but I just thought that on the defensive end we played poorly.”
Four Hornets were able to snag double digits in this one, as senior AJ Wilson finished with a game-high 28 points. Kameron Cole added 14, while Kevin Harrison finished with 13.
The Hornets will now head into the Christmas break, knowing what the road is that lies ahead. Huntsville will have to continue to work on their boards. With the district slate starting shortly after the break, Huntsville will have a handful of games left to get things right.
“The main thing is to just keep the guys focused, practice and get better on the things that we need to work on,” Oliphant added.
Huntsville will be back in action on Dec. 28 in the Conroe Classic tournament, then they will start their district schedule at Lufkin on Jan. 4.
