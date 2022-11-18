HUNTSVILLE — Basketball season is underway and Huntsville’s boy’s team is no different. The Hornets get their season underway on Friday with only one member of last year’s opening game roster.
Junior Jawann Giddens is the only member that has a full season of varsity under his belt while others were called up at some point.
“This is almost a brand new group of kids and we only have three guys returning,” Huntsville head coach Jay Oliphant said. “Jawann is the only person returning that was on varsity full time. Hopefully, we will all mesh together and we can start that at the first game.”
Despite his junior status, Giddens will be a main leader for the Hornets as he knows what Oliphant is expecting from his team. Giddens was a bench player last year but will bring a frame to the Hornets that can be a strong side.
Huntsville will also rely on its size to compete with opposing teams, with the Hornets trying to win off the glass.
“He knows how things are expected and the main thing is getting the force from inside,” Oliphant said. “I know we aren’t very tall but we have some guys with good bodies on them. Hopefully, we can be pretty physical and maintain the glass and get up and down the floor, as we’ve done in the past.”
As the roster is completely new, Huntsville’s priority will be getting the kids to play strong defense. With their size, the Hornets can compete with some of the best.
On the flip side, they will need some of that defense to be turned into offense. Easy transition baskets are going to be key for the Hornets as well.
“Our main thing is getting after it on defense and of course getting some easy baskets off the defensive end,” Oliphant said. “We want the kids to get after it, we want to get up and down the floor and make it a track meet.”
Offensively the Hornets will look to several members for the scoring. Huntsville will also rely on its size to get the points inside the paint and have second-chance point attempts.
Junior Hezekiah Johnson and sophomore Savion Conteh are two other guys that Oliphant is looking for to step up for this squad.
“We moved some guys that I think will be able to get to the basket and give us some points that way. Hopefully, we can do a good job on the offensive glass. We have some guys that will mismatch some other teams at the guard position. Hopefully, we can use that to dominate the glass,” Oliphant said.
The Hornets are nearing completion of their first week of practice and one thing they are looking for is getting the guys conditioned to basketball. While a majority of the team played football, it is now constantly running.
Getting conditioned for basketball will also help lead to less mental mistakes for the Hornets’ young team.
“Our main thing with 75 percent of them being football guys is getting into basketball conditioning,” Oliphant said. “A lot of times when you are out of shape and not conditioned you can make those mental mistakes. We want to get into shape and get the guys some continuity on the offensive and defensive end.”
With the season to begin on Friday, the Hornets have one goal in mind.
Huntsville will start its season against Tomball Memorial, tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Tomball.
“The main thing is to be better than where we started,” Oliphant said. “I think if we keep chopping at the wood and demand and expect a lot from them. If they respond well I think by the end of the season we will be alright, and that’s what we are looking for.”
