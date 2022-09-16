HUNTSVILLE — Looking to put the Belton game behind them, Huntsville football will try to clear up some of the mistakes that the whole team had last week.
The Hornets struggled in all three phases last week but after another set of practices, they look to have their penalties and miscues reduced against another tough opponent in Clear Springs.
Clear Springs is another 6A school that the Hornets are playing in the non-district portion that will help them gear up for the district side of things.
“We’ve had a good week of work and our kids are mature enough to know we didn’t play well,” Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said. “We had some opportunities to get away and I think they understand it as our staff does. That’s also why you play a non-district schedule as we picked. You have to handle travel and a lot of the things with road games. I feel good about where we are and this will be another challenge.”
“Clear Springs doesn't give as much credit as they should because they are in a big district,” Southern said. “Sometimes teams like that get lost in the shuffle but they’ve played three really good teams. They are going to be a handful.”
Huntsville’s offense had glimpses of what could be but early penalties yielded their drives. The Hornets had several false starts and illegal procedure penalties that pushed them back to stall the offense.
Penalties were just one of the things Huntsville struggled with in its last game. After a week of practice to get things figured out, they will have a chance to showcase what they have fixed.
“First play penalties, especially illegal procedures, are unacceptable,” Southern said. “We worked on that and we’ve worked with the people doing it. Some of that is energy and emotion but you can’t have those penalties. If you get a holding or called for fighting yards it's different. Hopefully, we corrected that and we understand how important it is not to have those.”
Offensively, the Hornets had some bright spots and will rely on those to help right the ship. The Hornets have been without starting running back Jawann Giddens for their last two games but that hasn’t stopped the run game.
Huntsville has relied on Jeremiah Winfrey and Keiron Lee, and they have been a force running the ball. The duo had rushed for three touchdowns over the last two games. These two backs have been a major bright spot in this offense along with sophomore quarterback Austin Taylor.
The Hornets will try and keep the willingness to play every down until the whistle this season and stay in games.
“You hate to have a bad game but the bright spot in all of it was that, outside a kickoff return, at one point it’s a one-score game,” Southern said. “Those plays are backbreakers. I think we understand because we played a cleaner game before. If you have a bad game, you want it in non-district because we have one more before they start counting seriously.
“We have kids that won’t give up or quit in the game. We kept running the ball and doing things we just couldn't get a leg up. We will grow from this one and then will play district next week.”
The Hornets have one test left before they start their district games. With this being the final test for Huntsville, they will look for more consistency on both sides of the ball.
Huntsville’s sophomore linebacker Braylon Phelps has been a pivotal piece of the defense, and despite being a young player on the field, has the ability to lead the team from the defense. While Phelps can be a key factor on the defense, Huntsville will need that in the other two phases of the ball if they want to get past another tough 6A school.
“The consistency we have, if you look at our three games, we throw it a lot, we run it a lot, but we didn’t do anything well the other night,” Southern said. “There isn’t a phase of the game that we can say this was good. The biggest thing now is execution and consistency. There are times where we executed and we did a few things in the kicking game. We have to be much more consistent. Whatever play I’m involved in I have to execute.”
Kickoff for Huntsville and Clear Springs is set for 7 p.m. Friday. The game will be played at Challenger Columbia Memorial stadium in Clear Lake.
