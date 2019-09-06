The Huntsville Hornets showed why they are regarded as one of the top teams in all of Texas with another convincing home win Friday night.
Huntsville rode a dominant defensive showing to a 27-10 victory over Port Neches-Groves. The Hornets allowed just three first downs and 53 yards in the first half, setting the stage for a game that was never within a score past the opening minutes.
Senior running back Cameron Myers once again led the way for the Huntsville offense, recording three total touchdowns for the second week in a row. Tyrique Carter passed for a touchdown, while Christian Avelar added two field goals.
Check back shortly for photos, highlights and more from Friday's Hornet victory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.