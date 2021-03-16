Sustained success is something that Huntsville Hornet baseball has been seeking to achieve for more than a decade.
They made a run to the state semifinals nearly 13 years ago. But since then, things have not been the same with the program.
Head coach Justin Jennings took over prior to the 2020 season, looking to spark a rebound in his first year at the helm. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the rebuild starts this year.
“We’ve come a really long way in just a short amount of time,” Jennings said. “There is just so much more to do. We still got a long way to go. One thing we have to keep telling ourselves as a coaching staff is, we only have one guy with varsity experience. The expectations are still high, and will remain high, but at times we have to slow down and keep it in perspective.”
In the 2020 season, the Hornets were set to have 10 senior players in rotation — but after the cancelation, those seniors were no longer there to help right the ship.
This left Cody McLerran as the only senior with more than one varsity district game, and he’s looking to help turn around the team in his final year.
“Last year, we were just trying to start and rebuild the program, but everything got shut down,” McLerran said. “Basically, we have to start this year full-speed so that we can show the improvements we have made this far.”
“He’s the type of kid that’s gonna hold players accountable,” Jennings added. “He’s also our hardest working kid. His leadership is not just in the way he does things, but he’s also the vocal leader. Everybody respects him and he’s been a proven player. It’s smooth with him.”
While experience is behind the curve for the Hornets, many players will be getting the experience now.
The team is built of five sophomores, six juniors and four seniors.
With being such a young team, Jennings expects at least three underclassmen to be starting.
“We don’t have a lot of experience,” Jennings said. “We are really excited about who we got and think they can mature quickly and turn into some pretty good players quickly.”
One thing that Jennings is doing for the team is spending time in the weight room. Last fall that’s all he wanted to do for his players.
Jennings also wants the team to know that baseball is a game of failure. He has worked with them in situations that he wants them to see before getting to them in a game situation.
“We kinda put them in situations that we knew they would fail, but we felt like that was what we needed to do to get them ready,” Jennings said. “We always talk about this being a game of failure. We just need to make sure they are prepared as possible. We try to put them in some pretty tough game-like situations, at times we handle it well and at times we don’t.”
The Hornets currently have a record of 7-9, and will look to keep a five-game winning streak alive as they begin district play Tuesday afternoon against Tyler. The varsity game will begin at 4 p.m. at Kate Barr Ross Park.
