Huntsville held off Tyler on Tuesday night to improve to .500 in District 16-5A play.
The Hornets (10-12, 3-3) built a six-run lead by the fourth inning, hanging on for a 7-6 road win despite a late comeback attempt by their opponent.
Caleb Cotton and Bun Shelly each had two-hit nights for Huntsville, with Shelly driving in two runs and scoring one and Cotton scoring two and driving in another. Nolan Hunt also had two hits for the Hornets, with Cooper Molnes adding two runs.
Mason Monjaras earned the victory after striking out six and allowing two hits and three runs over 3 ⅓ innings. Jackson Batten and Shelly helped out in relief, with Shelly recording the final eight outs to get the save.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.