BRYAN — A historic run for the Huntsville boys basketball program came to a halt Tuesday night at Bryan High School, as the Hornets fell to reigning Region III champion Manor 70-58 in the Class 5A regional quarterfinals.
The loss marked the end of Huntsville’s longest postseason run in a decade, which reached its high point with an area championship over Georgetown last weekend.
“I thought we had a group with good chemistry,” Huntsville head coach Jay Oliphant said. “For the first time in the playoffs since I've been with the boys, I had a group of guys as a whole that weren't scared.”
Huntsville showcased this fearlessness early on, rattling off an 11-0 run after falling into an immediate 7-0 hole. Leading the charge for the Hornets was junior guard Tai Matthews, who scored nine points during this stretch and had 22 by midway through the third quarter.
Matthews finished the night with a team-high 25 points. Ultimately, however, Huntsville couldn’t find enough production elsewhere to match Manor’s firepower.
“Outside of a little shaky start at the beginning, we played extremely well for the first 20 minutes,” Oliphant added. “Tai did a good job of carrying us for those 20 minutes but we never got anybody else going to help him. That's what killed us in the end. We didn't have a second or third guy to give us production and that hurt us.”
Huntsville pulled ahead 42-38 midway through the third quarter, but was unable to withstand a Manor run led by University of Houston commit Jamal Shead — who scored 14 of his game-high 31 points in the final 10 minutes.
"He's a D1 player," Oliphant said. "He's going to UH for a reason. We did a good job on him in the first half, but then we got into a little bit of foul trouble and some missed layups we had stretched their lead to 12. That came back to bite us."
Huntsville finishes the 2019-20 season with an overall record of 29-8, a run that included the program’s third consecutive District 20-5A title. With five players slated to return — including three starters and sixth man AJ Wilson — and the Hornets moving into a traditionally easier region, Oliphant likes his team’s chances to build on this success next season.
“We're leaving Region III and going to Region II, which I think will be an easier road,” Oliphant said. “Region III is always extremely tough. We have a lot of guys with playoff experience. We just have to make sure we take care of business in the classroom, keep them all healthy and see if we can do it all again next year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.