Huntsville, TX (77320)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. High 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.