The Huntsville Hornets had a strong offensive night against Montgomery Lake Creek on Friday, as five different players scored en route to a home win.
In a 6-1 victory, it seemed like the Hornets had everybody get involved. All six goals came off assists from different players, with senior forward Victor Rubio collecting two goals on the night.
“Overall, we moved the ball well,” Huntsville head coach Robert Taylor said. “We created plenty of chances and we were able to finish enough of them to put the score line where it was.”
This game featured the Hornets’ highest scoring total this season. Rubio continues to be an impact player for the Hornets, leading all scorers.
With a 2-0 lead, the Hornets’ had their only mishap of the night. But with a 3-1 lead at the half, they had all they needed.
“We had one shaky moment,” Taylor said. “We had an opportunity to clear a ball and we didn’t. Because we didn’t, they were able to clean up a loose ball.”
The Hornets kept the pressure up as the second half got started, scoring three more goals in the first 20 minutes of the half. This has been something Taylor has been looking for all year.
“These guys finish things that I see them finish every day,” Taylor said. “They haven’t done as much of it on Tuesday and Fridays, but I see them do it on Monday and Thursday all the time. It was nice to see it show up on a Friday.”
This win came in response to a 3-1 loss to Caney Creek. The Hornets are in position for one of District 20-5A’s final playoff spots, and will look to keep moving up the standings in the upcoming weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.