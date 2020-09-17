With the season opener just over a week away, the Huntsville football team is gearing up for its final preseason test.
The Hornets are set to head to Lufkin on Friday for a scrimmage between a pair of perennial playoff teams that are ranked in the top-15 of their respective classifications. Huntsville enters the season at No. 12 in Class 5A, Division II, while the Panthers are No. 11 in Class 5A, Division I.
Friday’s scrimmage at Abe Martin Stadium in Lufkin will begin with the junior varsity and freshman teams at 5 p.m., with the varsity squads scheduled to take the field at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets will not be sold, but fans can still attend the event. Lufkin head coach Todd Quick told KTRE that attendance will be capped at 2,500 for the home side and 1,500 for visitors, in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.
Huntsville is set to open its season on Sept. 25 at home against Nederland, with non-district games also scheduled against 6A opponents Willis, Kingwood and C.E. King.
With the Hornets forced to replace over 30 seniors, Ethan Minor, Trevion Garrett and A.J. Wilson have emerged as relatively new faces that could have a major impact this season.
“Right now he will start for us at cornerback, and we’re also working him at receiver,” Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said of Minor earlier this month. “He’s a guy that’s never played varsity, but I thought he’s had one of the most consistent times up to this point. ...
“You expect guys like (Quaterian Riles) and Cody McLerran to be ready, but Ethan has had a good one, and Tre Garrett — one of our O-linemen — has had a good one to this point. A.J. is also throwing the ball really, really well, but I expected that.”
The Hornets are coming off a 9-4 season that included a pair of playoff victories, bringing their total to five over the past two years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.