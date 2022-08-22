LUFKIN — Huntsville football hit the field last Friday for its first glimpse of game action. The Hornets and Panthers would take several reps of in-game scenarios before heading into two live quarters of football.
For the Hornets, sophomore Austin Taylor took all the reps as the team's starting quarterback. While it would appear the Hornets QB question is resolved they are still a young squad filled with sophomores and juniors.
“I thought overall it was really good,” Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said. “We had a chance at the end to catch a pass and we ‘win’ the live part. I thought we ran the ball well. In some areas, we didn’t tackle as well as we needed to, but for the number of young kids I thought we played well.”
The scrimmage against Lufkin provided more than just another practice. During the live two-quarters of play, Huntsville found themselves in several game-like positions. The most notable was a late drive when the Hornets were down and needed a score. The drive resulted in an incompletion, however, it bounced off the receiver's hand in the end zone.
Now the Hornet's offense will have to continue what they did. The game comes with a catch, nobody knows what the opponent is going to do.
“You never know what you are going to see in week one,” Southern said. “Week one is always scary because we are going to see scrimmage film, just like they are and you don’t know what two expect. Anytime you can get game experience with a group of young kids. I thought they handled it pretty well. Our offensive line played well tonight and that’s where we have five seniors. Overall I'm pleased.”
Defense for this Huntsville squad allowed a touchdown but then tightened up. Lufkin would travel downfield but the Hornets would stop them in a goal-line stand.
The stand resulted in a field goal for the Panthers and showed that they can step up when the time is right.
“Anytime you can stop a RedZone it’s a good thing,” Southern said. “The biggest thing is we played eight or nine defensive linemen tonight. We are going to have to have those guys during the next four-game stretch that we will physically have to match up with.”
Huntsville will now have a few days to prepare for their season.
The Hornets will open the season on Friday with a road trip to college station for their game against A&M Consolidated. Kickoff has been moved from 7:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
