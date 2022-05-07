HUNTSVILLE — For the first time since 2008, Huntsville baseball has secured a playoff win forcing a game three and a chance to advance to the area round.
The Hornets defeated Hallsville 7-5 after they dropped a tough game Friday night.
“It’s so surreal right now,” senior Caleb Cotton said. “We’ve never done it before and we wanted to be the first to do it. To do it at Kate Barr with all the fans was great. We had each other’s backs the whole way through.”
“It makes me emotional,” Huntsville head coach Justin Jennings said. “We’ve got great kids and they do everything we ask them. We played well Friday night and we let things get away from us. It just got away from us. We are in a good situation moving forward.”
In the elimination game, Huntsville would turn to junior Luke Durham on the mound. He would not disappoint.
The first inning would start shaky for Durham. The Bulldogs pushed across a run giving the Hornets an early deficit, but the offense would rally. When Durham would come back out for the second inning, he had a three-run cushion.
Durham with the lead would get all but the final two outs of the game. He allowed five hits but walked two.
“I felt good starting out in the first,” Durham said. “I put up a lot of zero’s and I felt really good about that. I got tired in the seventh and lost my command.”
“He was phenomenal,” Jennings said. “I’m a big believer in wanting your best guy in a series clincher or a survival game. It was a match-up tonight and ours was really good. He competed his tail off and did exactly what we needed him to do.”
When Durham was pulled, Jennings went straight to senior Bun Shelly to get the final two outs when they needed it the most.
As pitching played a big part in Saturday’s win, Huntsville’s offense played the strike early game. The Hornets would bring four runs to the plate in the first frame using situational baseball.
Jackson Batten would start the game off with a walk. He would get to second after a wild pitch.
Senior Mason Monjaras would then hit a hard ground ball that Hallsville couldn’t relay to first base and after smart base running by Batten, the game was tied.
While the Hornet’s offense struck they wouldn’t push another runner home until the fifth inning, they would get three to build their lead to five.
The Hornets would get five hits in the game but their vision at the plate was the real difference. As a team, they walked eight times with the top-three batters in Batten, Monjaras and Caleb Cotton each drawing two.
Huntsville has now won three of their last four games and will look to ride this streak into Wednesday.
With game three, the Hornets know what they have to do to get the win and advance. The game will be played Monday in Lufkin. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. in the win or go home finale.
“I don’t think we need to do anything different,” Jennings said. “Their energy has been tremendous these last few games and it was great tonight. I’m confident it will be the same Monday night. It will take a tremendous effort from us. We have a couple of guys ready to go on the mound. We have a chance, and that’s all I can ask for.”
“These are my boys,” Cotton said. “I’d go to war with these guys day in and day out. We are family. Family, effort, compete, we're ready.”
