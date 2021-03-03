A hard-fought match ended in a disappointing result for the Huntsville Hornets on Tuesday night against Nacogdoches.
After holding the Dragons to a scoreless tie in regulation, the Hornets ultimately fell in penalty kicks 4-3. Still, Huntsville head coach Robert Taylor had positive takeaways after the game as his team heads into the home stretch of the season.
“I think there are things we will see in this that we can grow on,” Taylor said. “Obviously, defending well is important. We must keep ourselves in the game. Overall, I wanted to see them start the game positively.”
This was the second time these two teams matched up and it ended in a 0-0 tie. This game saw a lot of back-and-forth with neither team having many shots on goal.
One area that was an improvement was defense, with the Hornets not allowing a goal after giving up eight over the previous two games.
“You have to find something through this little trial we are going through that’s a good thing,” Taylor said. “That’s one of them. When we set ourselves in a particular way, we are able to defend well. To know you can get part of it right, that’s a big deal.”
Offense has continued to be a struggle, with only 17 goals on the season, but Taylor sees growth there as well.
“You try to find the right fit for players,” Taylor said. “I think idea wise, once they get the idea, they do a really good job. It’s just the consistency and the idea. The ability to use the midfield to open up the game and go in different directions is important.”
While the Hornets continue to find themselves, the race against the clock begins.
They currently sit in sixth place with three points. As the season comes to a close, the Hornets still have four games left to catch up and slide into one of the playoff spots.
The Hornets season will continue with two road games later this week. They will travel to face fifth-place Jacksonville on Thursday, followed by a game on Friday against Whitehouse. Both matches are set to begin at 6:30 p.m.
