CORSICANA — While Sulphur Springs started the game strong against Huntsville, the Hornets never yielded and competed throughout the game.
Sulphur Springs was able to walk away with the 62-52 win, eliminating the Hornets from the playoffs.
While Sulphur Springs was able to get out to a fast start, Huntsville head coach Jay Oliphant called a timeout to regroup his team and it worked just as he planned. The Hornets were able to erase a 9-3 deficit as they went on an 11-5 run to close the gap, before tying it up at 17 at the end of the first quarter.
As basketball is a game of runs, so was this game. The Wildcats would race out to big leads, but the Hornets would always bring it back. But as the Hornets were able to grab the lead a handful of times, it was never enough as Sulphur Springs took a 38-31 lead into the half.
Once the game resumed play, the Hornets were able to go on a 14-3 run that was capped off by a three pointer from senior AJ Wilson that grabbed them a 43-42 advantage.
However, it wasn’t enough as Sulphur Springs was able to close out the game.
Offense for Huntsville was led by Wilson and fellow senior Kevin Harrison. The duo combined for 36 points, with Harrison leading the way with 19 and Wilson finishing with 17.
Another thing that separated these two squads was fouls. The Hornets committed 16 team fouls and put the Wildcats in the double bonus before the half. Sulphur Springs committed four team fouls throughout the game, an even two and two.
While the Hornets shot a solid .667 from the free throw line, it was on just three attempts, all in the first quarter. The Wildcats went 7-13 from the free throw line.
With the loss, the Hornets’ season will end in the bi-district round, but the season was hard fought for Huntsville, seeing them clinch a playoff spot in the final week.
