NACOGDOCHES — Huntsville baseball took back to the diamond after suffering a loss Friday night to Lufkin at Kate Barr Ross Park.
The Hornets (6-10, 1-2) handed the ball to Luke Durham to start the game and the Dragons pounced early.
Nacogdoches took Durham for five straight singles to open the game with runners advancing off throwing errors, but just four batters into the game, Huntsville was down 3-0 with no outs in the first. The Dragons scored two more runs in the bottom half of the first to make it a big hole for Huntsville to climb out of.
After the rough first innings, Durham shut the Dragons down for the next nine outs. He struck out four but opponent hits continue to be a problem. Nacogdoches grabbed 12 hits in the game.
Huntsville used Hagan Harris and Travis Tester to close out the game. Harris pitched one inning of solid baseball where he struck out one and allowed one hit on 14 pitches.
Offense hasn’t been a big part of the struggles the Hornets have seen this year. In the game against Nacogdoches, Huntsville was able to get seven hits but they could string in multiple hits together.
In the top of the second, Huntsville was able to string together three hits in the top of the second but with Carson Fuller being thrown out advancing to home plate, the Horners could not get any runners across.
Strikeouts remain to be an issue for Huntsville as six batters struck out seven times in the game.
Senior center fielder Caleb Cotton and Tester both added two hits in the game for the Hornets and they will need to be leaders for this team offensive to keep them in games.
The Hornets will return to Kate Barr Ross Park on Friday for another district matchup. They will face Whitehouse with first pitch coming at 7 p.m.
