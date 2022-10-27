BRENHAM — Huntsville and Brenham faced off Thursday night after moving the game up due to the threat of inclement weather on Friday.
Despite a strong running game from the Hornets, they were unable to overcome some early mistakes and dropped the game, 30-17.
“We never stopped fighting and that was the main thing,” Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said. “We gave up too many things in the first half that piled up on us. We missed some tackles tonight, which is something we haven’t done too much this year. When a quarterback is as shifty and athletic as he is, that turns into big plays.”
Huntsville gave Brenham several short fields in the first half. The Cubs averaged field position on the Huntsville 39 yard line on their first two drives. Both drives resulted in a touchdown giving Brenham an early 14-0 lead.
The strong field position was given by two turnovers on downs where junior Jawann Giddens ran a fake punt and was unable to make the yardage needed to convert on the punt.
“We had given them three-short fields and they scored 21 points,” Southern said. “Part of that is on us and part of that is the fact that we give Jawann the freedom to do some things. I will always take responsibility for that because I’m going to give him the freedom to make plays.”
Huntsville’s run game was stellar tonight. They rushed for 184 yards and both touchdowns. Freshman Trae’Shawn Brown was brought up from the junior varsity ranks and in his first game made plenty of plays.
Brown scored the Hornets’ first touchdown of the night from 28 yards out. Brown finished the game with 84 yards and a score. Giddens would also add a strong performance as the quarterback with his legs.
“We’ve been trying to figure out the best time and if he could handle the pressure,” Southern said. “This was a big ball game and he handled it really well. He’s a talented guy. We just wanted to be sure he was ready and we were ready o-line wise.”
Despite the short fields, Huntsville’s defense played a solid game. Brenham was held to nine second-half points, which kept the Hornets alive in the game.
However, tackles in some instances were missing and played costly to the Hornets. Brenham was able to get around for 355 yards and found the endzone four times on the ground.
“We have to take all the good that we had tonight,” Southern said. “We played solidly on defense at times but we gave up the perimeter too much and we didn’t sack the quarterback and we have to fix that. We know where we are and now next week becomes critical.”
The Hornets now have one game remaining in the regular season. With tonight's loss, the game becomes even more critical. Huntsville will face Richmond Randle next Friday at Elliot T. Bowers stadium with the chance to clinch a playoff spot.
