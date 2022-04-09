HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville was able to cut the deficit to one against top-seeded Lufkin Friday night but a two-run homer in the top of the seventh bumped the Panther's lead to three.
The Hornets were unable to get any hits in the bottom of the seventh as they fell to Lufkin 6-3.
“We told them just know if we string together a couple of these ball games we are going to be alright,” Huntsville head coach Justin Jennings said. “They are a good club and undefeated in the district. We knew it was going to take a great effort to come out with a win.”
However, a three-run second inning for Lufkin put them back in front where they would stay for the rest of the night, but Huntsville would never waver.
“There were a lot of positives,” Jennings said. “I thought we swung the bats pretty well and we did a good job of hitting with runners in scoring position. We had our work cut out for us and we knew that but I thought we battled. We just need to get some of those tight ball games.”
Junior pitcher Luke Durham got the start for the Hornets where he saw five innings of work seeing 23 batters. The junior struck out four Panthers but his downfall was giving up the walks. Three of his four walks came in the second inning and they were paired with singles to bring home those three runs.
Fellow junior Collin Sanders finished the other two innings allowing four hits, one being the two-run home run that lifted the Panthers at the end.
“I thought Luke did a great job,” Jennings said. “At times this year he’s struggled with his command and there were some situations tonight that we were in bad spots, and to a good club you can’t do that. That’s what hurt us there.”
Offensively, Huntsville has started rocky but tonight that was different. Senior Caleb Cotton boarded the bases with a one-out stand-up triple, he then scored off a passed ball that put the Hornets ahead, something that hasn’t been able to do early in games this season.
Huntsville would finish the game with seven hits with Cooper Molnes gaining three of them as he went 3-3 in the game. Eight Hornets would go on to strikeout in the game with nobody drawing a walk.
“It was a great start, and we haven't started well recently,” Jennings said. “We talked about it this week and we talked about it before the game. We got behind early and we talked about it before the game. We wanted to get off to a good start and we did, but we gave up a three-spot and it was gone.”
Huntsville is scheduled to play at Kate Barr Ross Tuesday as they will close out its series with Nacogdoches, but with potential rain, the game may get moved up to Monday. First pitch will come at 7 p.m
