HUNTSVILLE - In their final home game of the season, Huntsville boys’ soccer had its playoff hopes come to an end as they lost to Dayton 3-1 Friday night.
“The manner in which this one happened is probably frustrating,” head coach Robert Taylor said. “We’ve been pretty good in some of the things that cost us tonight, so I was a little surprised.”
The Hornets came out aggressive on offense, giving themselves opportunities to secure an early lead. After failing to take advantage the momentum began to shift away from the Hornets.
“The guys by and large executed pretty well on what we were asking them to execute, but we didn’t get on,” Taylor said. “It kinda felt like we should be getting one sometime. It just never came.”
Dayton got the scoring started by tapping in a goal with 15 minutes left in the first half. It would not take long for the Hornets’ deficit to grow as Dayton scored again with seven minutes left in the first half.
“The manner in which their goals came, those are deflating,” Taylor said. “Those things are things as a player that are frustrating.”
Coming out of halftime, the Hornets looked to overcome a 2-0 deficit to keep their playoff hopes alive. That deficit would soon grow as Dayton scored their third goal of the game with 11 minutes left.
With three minutes left in the game senior Estevan Santibanez danced around defenders, and scored the Hornets’ lone goal.
“To finish the game with a goal in the final three minutes, you get to see a little bit of the character,” Taylor said. “They’re not a group that’s going to give up. They’re going to try.”
The Hornets will play their final game of the year on the road. They are set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Porter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.