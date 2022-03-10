HUNTSVILLE — While Huntsville’s boys’ basketball program finished the season in fourth place in the district and received the final spot in the UIL Playoffs, the Hornets had three members recognized by the district.
The Hornets earned one vote to the first team and two members on the second team.
Senior AJ Wilson was the lone member of the Hornets squad elected to the first-team. Wilson played a big part in the Hornets success this season and became a leader on the court.
Fellow seniors Kevin Harrison and Trevante Taylor were elected to the second team. Both members played pivotal roles for the Hornets with Taylor playing a big role under the basket.
Harrison played as the secondary guard and was a key component in getting the Hornets to the playoffs.
Senior Jaylon McClain was also named as an honorable mention for the season.
