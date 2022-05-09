LUFKIN — Coming off their first playoff win in 13 years, Huntsville fell flat in game three against Hallsville.
The Hornets struggled to bring runners home despite their five hits on the game leading to their 12-0 loss in six innings.
“We just couldn’t get anything going,” Huntsville head coach Justin Jennings said. “ We left the bases loaded twice and we just couldn’t get a hit. Everything was going their way. They hit everything and they just hit. It just wasn’t our night. I told the kids during a pitching change sometimes it’s just not your night.”
While the bats remained quiet for the Hornets in the elimination game defensive errors put them in a bind early.
Senior pitcher Bun Shelly got the start for Huntsville where he saw just one and two-thirds innings of work.
Hallsville’s Matt Houston led off the game with a leadoff triple and then was driven home on the very next pitch. Shelly was able to get the next two outs but another single gave Hallsville a 2-0 lead before the Hornets got a chance to answer.
The top of the second would be similar for Hallsville. The Bobcats would use a walk, Hornet error and a fielder's choice where Bun Shelly was unable to record an out to load the bases with no outs.
Hallsville would capitalize making it a quick 5-0 deficit just six outs in.
Shelly would get tagged for just two of those runs because of the error. Jennings would then put in Collin Sanders in relief.
Sanders would find himself in three innings of work with similar results to Shelly. Hagen Harris would also find some time on the mound, throwing just one pitch and getting an out.
“Bun typically comes out of the pen but we felt like he was our best option,” Jennings said. “He did a good job. He was just leaving balls up and couldn’t throw a breaking ball for a strike. They capitalized on the mistakes. We just didn’t start well.”
Offense for Huntsville was just few far and in between.
The Hornets mustered up five hits but they were never timely.
Leadoff hitter Jackson Batten was able to send the fourth ball he saw right up the middle for a lead off single. He was then caught up in a run down trying to steal second. Caleb Cotton would then hit a single but with nobody on base, not much could happen.
The first inning was the Hornets’ best chance at scoring. They were able to get the bases loaded but Cooper Molnes would hit a fly out to center field for the third out.
Without the offensive support, the Hornets were unable to overcome.
“I tried to tell our keys that over a three game series, thieves get a lot of at-bats on you and they know where to play you,” Jennings said. “We hit the ball hard but it was at their players. It’s tough when you get behind early when you get behind a club of that stature. I thought we fought and battled the whole way through. It just didn’t work.”
With the loss, Huntsville's season will come to a close but not without a run for the ages. With two games left the Hornets had to win them both in order to even make the playoffs.
Huntsville will now head into their offseason where they have plenty of momentum to build off of for the upcoming season.
