A resilient effort on the mound and in the field kept the Huntsville Hornets in contention during their District 20-5A opener, but an elite performance from Porter pitcher Coltin Atkinson was too much to overcome.
Atkinson no-hit the Hornets to carry his team to a 4-0 victory Tuesday night at Kate Barr Ross Park.
“He was just better than us tonight, that’s all there is to it,” Huntsville head coach Justin Jennings said. “We weren’t bad. We had a couple routine plays we should have made, and it’s like I told the kids, ‘If it’s 1-0 in the fifth or the sixth, maybe he makes a mistake and we hit a ball out of the yard to tie it up.’
“There were just a couple routine plays we didn’t make, and when you’re behind 4-0 against a guy that’s throwing a no-hitter, it’s tough.”
Despite not recording a hit, Huntsville did produce several quality at-bats that resulted in walks. There were also a handful of well-hit balls that ended up going foul or directly to a Porter fielder.
Jennings made an emphasis to his team after the game to not get discouraged over the performance, with plans to get to work in the batting cages before Saturday’s game at Kinkaid.
“I told them there’s nothing to hang their head about or feel sorry for,” Jennings said. “He was on tonight. He had command and he threw three pitches at any time in the count that he wanted to. We fouled some fastballs off, but we had opportunities and just couldn’t get it done.”
