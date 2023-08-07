HUNTSVILLE — The summer strength and conditioning camp has officially ended and Huntsville football has taken the next steps in preparing for the season.
Last season the Hornets had a rebuild, but now they have several players that are capable of helping this team turn it around from its 4-7 finish from last season.
“It was actually a really good day, of course, the weather cooperated which is tough right now,” Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said. “I thought our retention was good. We went up to last Thursday in strength and conditioning and skills. The big question will be in a couple of days when we put shoulder pads on. I thought we had a really good first morning.”
Having a team that has experience has already shown up just on the first day. The Hornets see themselves with nearly everybody being there before and understanding what they have to do.
The team also has most of its questions answered this year as junior Austin Taylor will be the quarterback of this team that is set to run the ball a lot this season.
Huntsville will see three different guys take the ball in the backfield with sophomore Trae’Shawn Brown being one of the top guys on offense. Brown will be paired with junior Braylon Phelps and senior Muiz Oluwole in the backfield.
The maturity of this group was also on display in the first practice.
Both sides of the ball will have leaders this season, too. Huntsville will have five returners on the offensive side of the ball as a majority of the loss came from the offensive line.
Now, the Hornets will have to rebuild that.
Defensively, the Hornets brought back seven starters and saw a boost at linebacker as senior Jawann Giddens moved over. Giddens joins the defense that already has Shiloh Jones on it.
“Maturity and guys know what to do,” Southern said. “Guys aren’t like a deer in the headlights because they aren’t sure of the next thing in practice. Experience does that for you but having maturity and leadership on both sides of the ball. Overall, the experience kind of makes you feel good. At the same time, we have to go execute.”
Huntsville has spent all summer prepping for this season but now gets to put it to the test. The Hornets will have another day of practice in shorts and helmets before putting on shoulder pads on Wednesday.
The Hornets will then go full pads on Saturday as they host their annual towel scrimmage.
“Between now and then it’s still stuff we are installing or reviewing, and it should be mostly reviewing,” Southern said. “When you put shorts and shoulder pads on, it will be catching and throwing the ball. All the stuff you do without pads, now you have to put pads on.”
Huntsville will use the towel scrimmage as its intrasquad which is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Saturday on the brand new turf practice field. The only way to get into the event is to donate a towel for entry. The Hornets will have one final prep with Lufkin as they will have a scrimmage with the Panthers on Aug. 18th in Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.