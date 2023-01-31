HUNTSVILLE — After opening the game scoreless for nearly the entire first quarter, Huntsville basketball was never able to find a groove as its offensive woes continued.
The Hornets went toe-to-toe with Nacogdoches but the Dragons scored first and never looked back in their 73-31 loss.
“We just ran into a buzz saw,” Huntsville head coach Jay Oliphant said. “Nacogdoches is a very talented team and shoots the ball extremely well and they don’t make very many mistakes. We are young and inexperienced. It just goes along with it sometimes.”
Huntsville was unable to get things going early as they were called for a handful of travels and double dribbles. With those calls, Huntsville was limited to their offensive possession and it showed.
Nacogdoches would convert on those opportunities as they would take a 16-0 lead before the Hornets made their first shot.
Huntsville would get their scoring going by freshman guard Brett Butler who hit a three. This would spark the Hornets but it fell short.
A quick 8-2 run before the first quarter ended vaulted the Hornets into a spot to make a comeback but the Dragons never let up.
“I think it’s from the lack of skill and putting in the extra time,” Oliphant said. “When you do that it looks embarrassing on the floor.”
While the Dragons won by a large margin, Huntsville was able to bring the game within single digits before the halftime break. The Dragons would then find a groove and stretch their lead back to 16 at the break.
Huntsville’s defense would try its best to keep the Hornets in the game in the second half. The Hornets held Nac but the offense never got going. The Dragons would go on a 7-2 run over the first four minutes of the third quarter and it played a big part in their win.
Now, Huntsville has to turn the page and get ready for its next game. The Hornets have already flipped the district and will now square off against Dayton for the second time. The last time they met, Huntsville forced overtime and walked away with the win.
Huntsville and Dayton will tip off at 7 p.m. Friday at the Paul Bohan Gym.
“They can be a very scary team,” Oliphant said. “I thought we played well against them and took them to overtime. We probably have the same talent level. So it’s going to be a dog fight. We just have to make some shots. We have such a hard time scoring, it’s going to be tough to pull away from any team in the district.”
