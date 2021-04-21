Huntsville wasn’t able to get its offense going on Tuesday night against the top team in District 16-5A.
The Hornets dropped their midweek matchup against Whitehouse 6-0 after keeping it close in the early going. Huntsville went three scoreless innings with the Wildcats, before a four-run fourth allowed Whitehouse to start pulling away.
“We kind of got off to a bad start,” Huntsville head coach Justin Jennings said. “We had some things change and Mason was a spot start guy for us. He did a great job, but he had a couple walks and they got guys in scoring position and they drove them in. We had some routine plays that we didn’t make, and they made us pay for them.”
Being a spot start and getting the nod around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Mason Monjaras pitched three solid innings. He had given up just one hit and walked two through that point.
The fourth inning was where the Wildcat offense showed out, but Monjaras still battled through.
“It’s huge,” Jennings said. “He’s one of them that we have been pretty high on. This is his second spot start for us this year and he’s done well in both of them.”
While pitching was solid, it was a bit of an off day for the Hornet bats.
The Hornets made a lot of contact with the ball but only found holes on three occasions. While they may not have reached base many times via hits, they had solid eyes with four walks.
“We hadn’t really seen that guy much,” Jennings said. “That may have been his first start in district. They went through a couple different guys on Tuesday, and we weren’t expecting that guy to start. I would have expected us to be a little bit better, but a guy you don’t have info on you just never know.”
The Hornets will head on the road Friday, as they travel to face Whitehouse for the third time — looking to avoid the season sweep. The Hornets will have two games left after Friday, as they look to secure a playoff spot.
“That’s what our coaching staff talked about today,” Jennings added. “We joked and kind of called it a warm-up game. We wanted to get some looks and see who the third-game guys would be.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.