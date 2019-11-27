They might have stumbled out of the gates, but there’s no doubt that the Huntsville Hornets are rolling now.
After suffering an 18-point loss at Bryan in its season opener, Huntsville has won four of its last six games. And perhaps most important, the Hornets have done so against significant competition — they beat three Class 6A teams during this stretch, two of which are coming off postseason runs, as well as a 2019 Class 5A playoff team.
“We're playing pretty well right now,” said Huntsville head coach Jay Oliphant.
Huntsville started its hot streak with a 51-50 win over Oak Ridge in its home opener, sealing the victory with a late alley-oop off an inbound pass. The team continued to build its momentum from there, knocking off Humble and Bryan at the Magnolia Tournament last week, before heading out to Bryan Rudder on Tuesday and notching a 26-point road win.
Oliphant attributes the Hornets’ strong start to team chemistry, something that has received a boost with the majority of their key pieces only playing basketball this year.
“It's very big,” the coach said of his team’s early-season success. “We've always kind of struggled in that tournament because a lot of my guys played football — which we still have a few — but this year I have quite a few guys that just play basketball, so we've been able to get the chemistry going early. We went into that tournament with guns blazing. We played Humble in the first game and won pretty good, then against Bryan we were up by like 20 at one point during the game.
“It was good. We'll tighten up some more stuff this week and get ready for the next tournament we have.”
Oliphant points to the junior duo of Jadarian White and Tie Matthews as two players in particular that have impressed recently, with White averaging 22 points per game during the Hornets’ two wins at the Magnolia Tournament.
Junior Taylor Harrell has played a critical role in the post as well. With District 20-5A Defensive Player of the Year T’Vondre Sweat having graduated, the 6-foot-8 big man has ensured that the Hornets’ still have an intimidating post presence.
“In addition to his size, Taylor has a tremendous basketball IQ,” Oliphant added. “He thinks like a point guard sometimes, too much at times, but he really knows the game of basketball. People have to account for him when he's playing.
“Anytime you have a guy of that size it's going to demand a double-team, which is going to give those guard open looks.”
The Hornets will have the rest of the week off before returning to action next Thursday at the Houston Christian Tournament, where they are set to face some of the top private school teams in the Houston area.
While Oliphant is pleased with his team’s start its 2019-20 campaign, he’d like to see the Hornets progress offensively before their Dec. 10 district opener against Porter.
We need to become more efficient on offense. We're still having way too many careless turnovers. We're going to have some with the style of play that we play, but the ones that we're having we can't have. We're having the type of turnovers that kill momentum.
“The good thing is we're defending really well, and we're rebounding pretty well with Taylor in the middle. The main thing is just becoming more efficient on offense.”
