HUNTSVILLE — After battling in two separate State Qualifying Tournaments (SQT), Huntsville’s 7-on-7 season came to a close on Saturday in Dayton.
The Hornets traveled to College Station on Friday where they finished with a 1-2 record in pool play and suffered an 18-14 defeat to Waco Midway with a chance to play in the semi-finals for a spot in the state event later this month.
While the team did not qualify for the state event, several coaches had the chance to see their players on the field in live-action skills football.
“I thought overall the weekend was very positive,” Huntsville offensive coordinator and assistant head coach Scott Schroeder said. “We had a lot of wins and caught the ball as well as we have in recent years. We threw the ball well and competed well. There were a lot of bright spots.”
Huntsville’s offense comes into the season with at least one question answered. The starting quarterback. Junior Austin Taylor took the starting reps last season for Huntsville before suffering an injury, now he returns to his role.
Taylor was precise with his throwing and was able to find receivers throughout pool play of the SQTs. He now has a second offseason to be around this group of receivers and their connection has grown.
Without the ability to run the ball, Huntsville scored 61 points in the College Station SQT.
“Austin has gotten better since last year with his maturity, growth and confidence. The game is slowing down for him after a year of experience,” Schroeder said. “I was pleased. He threw the ball well. I like what we saw from him.”
The Hornets' offense, however, will be built around the run game this season. While 7-on-7 doesn’t allow it, the Hornets were capable of seeing their wideouts. Huntsville was able to match up against several different defenses.
“You know you are going to get some contested balls so we can see if you can catch the balls in traffic,” Schroeder said. “Can we make those tough catches and throw them into tight windows and make good reads? That’s what we hoped to gain from it. I thought I saw a lot of that this weekend.”
This season the Hornets bring back a core of defensive players with Isaiah Collins and Shiloh Jones leading the way for them.
Collins, a senior cornerback with offers from Baylor, Texas Tech, Oregon State and Sam Houston, comes back with another year under his belt for this team. His ability on the outside can hold a receiver down and be a force against opposing offenses.
Jones is coming into his junior season after playing most of last year injured. For the majority of the season, he had a cast on his arm but was still out on the field making plays. Jones grabbed reps as the Hornets linebacker in the events and was like a captain on the field.
Senior Jawann Giddens joined the defense this year and these 7-on-7 events were able to see him in some live-action passing reps.
But after six games, Huntsville defensive coordinator, Amaury del Real, was able to take away one key thing as he watched from the end zone.
“The main thing was we were competitive,” Huntsville defensive coordinator del Real said. “We like to see the competition and everybody is there to compete. Knowing what we do defensively, you get to see certain aspects that you want to be perfected. It comes down to competition. If you care about it enough, you’re going to make every attempt to make every little thing right.”
I tell my guys all the time 'I want us to be perfect in every aspect but nobody is perfect and you will never be perfect.’ If you strive for perfection and fall short of success then I am good with that.”
While the 7-on-7 season has wrapped up, the Hornets now return to their annual strength and conditioning camp. The Hornets have the camp from 7:30 a.m. to 9:15 before getting an hour of sport-related skills.
Huntsville will continue this training until Aug 3, before it can start its training camp. But they are able to run football-related drills to help get their fundamentals up and the ability to lay a foundation for the upcoming season.
“For me, it’s about being fundamentally sound,” del Real said. “We’ve always said here that when the level of competition levels out, it comes down to who makes fewer mistakes. When you are fundamentally sound, and you get to those big games you can fall back on your training. When those moments come around, you go back to those days.”
Huntsville will start its training camp on Aug. 7 before having the first day of full contact on Aug. 12. Huntsville will open the season on Aug. 25 against A&M Consolidated.
