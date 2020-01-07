After a hot start, Huntsville Hornet wrestlers are about to star on their home mats.
Huntsville High School is set to host the 'Battle on 45' Saturday at 9 a.m., with the Hornets facing off against six Houston-area schools. The Lady Hornets will be looking to defend their title in the meet.
“This has been a great season for our teams, especially the girls,” head wrestling coach Tim Cook said. “Our girls have been a great team for the last few years, but we have seen many of our boys step up. We had many of our wrestlers show up for Christmas workouts, and we are spending this week training for the match.”
Among the wrestlers tapped to make an impact this weekend is junior Jade Ballew, who has gone undefeated so far this season.
“Jade has really stood out this year and grown up a lot,” Cook added. “She is going to take on a Kingwood wrestler who is ranked No.1 in the state. It will be a real challenge for her, but it could be a preview for state and she can make her mark here.”
On the boys side, senior Mike Martin has stood out for Cook.
“Martin has only one loss so far and he will be really hard to beat this weekend,” Cook said. “I am very proud of the boys because of how hard they have worked, and how much they have improved. This is probably the best boys team we have had in my three years coaching them and I think they have a real shot to win this week.”
According to Cook, many wrestlers on the boys side had to cut weight to compete in lower classes, which puts them at an advantage against smaller wrestlers.
“I am really pleased with how seriously they have taken the sport,” Cook added. “If anything I may be overly confident this weekend, but I expect the girls to defend their title and I think the boys have a good chance to take it back. I hope we see a strong home crowd to cheer on their Hornets.”
Following the Battle on 45, the Hornets will go to College Station High for the Cougar Classic on Jan. 18. The team will then prepare for a long February, with postseason matches beginning Feb. 8 at Hutto.
