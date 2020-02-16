After a promising season which saw 14 wrestlers advance to the regional champions, the Huntsville Hornet wrestling team failed to advance any to the state championships.
Six members of the team made it into the consolation quarterfinals, but failed to advance any further.
“Overall I thought the season a success,” Hornet wrestling head coach Tim Cook said. “We had a lot of underclassmen who were disappointed or mad that they didn't make it to state, but our upperclassmen stepped up to become great team leaders on and off the mat. I could not have imagined a better showing for the team when I took over three years ago. I am very proud of them. Now we will head into the off season and prepare to push for state next year.”
Of the five boys who qualified for regionals, only senior Ruben Strait qualified for the second day of competition, but came up short in the consolation quarterfinals.
“This was the hardest loss I took as a coach,” Cook added. “All year he wrestled great for me, his leadership was the best I have had here in Huntsville. Probably more than anyone I wanted him to make it to state and it broke my heart when it didn't happen.”
On the girls side, five advanced to the consolation quarterfinals, but did not advance any further. The team included junior Jade Bellaw, who came into regionals ranked No. 1 in her weight class. Despite a disappointing showing, Cook pointed to the potential of freshman Tyran Cahill.
“Cahill looked really good to me. She wrestled her butt off and I think she was able to put everyone on notice for the next three years,” Cook said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.