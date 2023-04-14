After competing in the district event, Huntsville golf will send two members to the regional event in Rockwall to compete for the opportunity to go to the state event.
Senior Matthew deBoisblanc and junior Kiera Smith both earned their chance to compete in the tournament after making it out of district as medalists and will compete individually.
“I just want to see them do their best,” Huntsville head coach Marshall Earnhart said. “We’ve prepared ourselves for this week all year. I feel like the coaching staff has put a good workout plan together. We do a lot more chipping and putting all week. I think our short game has gotten a whole lot better and I think it will help us when we get to this course.”
deBoisblanc finished the event in second place after Kingwood Park’s Jayden Roming dropped a chip shot to grab the one-stroke win.
While he didn’t get the win, deBoisblanc was still the first medalist to make it out of the tournament to compete at regionals.
“It was really frustrating because the last chip that Jayden made on 18 was surprising, but at the same time he earned it,” deBoisblanc said. “I was also pleased about it because I was still the first medalist. It’s a pleasure to return to Rockwall and try again.”
Smith finished the district championships in eighth place and was the second medalist to make it out of the district. In her outing, she shot a 199 over the course of two days and hung on to the spot after a rough second day moved her down.
“I feel like I am more prepared this freshman year,” Smith said. “I played more holes and it felt laid back. I got to do what I wanted to do.”
Under a new coach in Earnhart, his focus shifted to the kids' short game. Each practice, they chip and putt on a different hole and he would take them to different tournaments.
At the tournaments, it wasn’t focused on winning the event, but more so putting themselves in different situations that build them up in every scenario.
“We’ve put them in some live tournament situations where we aren’t just going out and playing but we are dropping the ball at certain spots,” Earnhart said. “We put it in a different place in case the shot came up before. We played lots of holes.”
Last season, deBoisblanc made the regional event and he would sit two shots out of state after the first day, but it wouldn’t go as smoothly the next day.
deBoisblanc started to miss putts and finished 10 strokes over his first total and he missed out on the state event.
Now with another offseason and some mental things reworked, deBoisblanc gets the opportunity to give it his best again.
“It’s been a major part of it because last year that was a big issue,” deBoisblnac said. “At the beginning of the school year last year, we weren’t really going to tournaments and I’d shot the 80s, which is not me. There was something about moving from playing by myself in the summertime to going to school. It gets in your head and that is something that I had to work on.”
Now, all that is left is to compete in the event and have the opportunity to show off all the hard work that was put into the season with this opportunity.
“I hope to take away good rounds and good scores,” deBoisblanc said. “I just want to know that I did my best. I put the work in and I improved.”
Smith will compete in the event at the Rockwall Golf and Athletic Club on Monday and Tuesday, with deBoisblanc competing in the event on Wednesday and Thursday of the week.
“I want to see them get better,” Earnhart said. “I’d like to see them go to state. Everybody starts at zero and it’s whatever we do. “
