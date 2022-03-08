HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville golf hosted its annual Hornets Invitation Friday and Saturday at Bearkats Course.
The field was made up of 24 teams from the Houston area completing to take home first place.
Huntsville’s golf team was made up of Matthew DeBoisblanc, Waylin Zapoli, Cody Grubbs and Destin Zapoli. Anthony Culak played Friday for the Hornets but missed Saturday,
DeBoisblanc finished in the top 50 of players as he shot a two day total of 172. On Friday he shot a 84 and then an 88 on Saturday.
Waylin Zapoli was the next finisher coming in the top-75. He finished Friday shooting a 96 but improved on Saturday by 10 strokes and ending his weekend with a 182 total.
Grubbs and Destin Zapoli both finished outside of the top-100 but both made improvements from the first day to the season. Grubbs finished Friday with a 104 and Saturday with a 95, Destin Zapoli shot a 118 on Friday and follwoed that with a 114 on Saturday.
The Hornets as a team shot a 778 as a team fininshing in 23 place, but just six strokes away from the top-20.
