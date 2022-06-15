Huntsville ISD’s Athletic department and online ticketing partner HomeTown Ticketing will once again bring our fans a touchless digital season ticket experience.
The Hornet varsity football team will play four (4) home games at Bowers Stadium.
Current season ticket holders will have the opportunity to purchase the same seats as the prior year starting June 20 and until July 29. The cost for a reserved season ticket for 2022-23 is $36.00 plus a transaction fee. Season tickets are sold online only.
Need to know
Current season ticket holder can grab their tickets with these easy steps.
You will receive an email from HomeTown Ticketing with a link and code to your seats.
Click the link to purchase. Once purchased, your tickets will go to either the email address on file or text to the phone number you provided last year.
You can choose to print the ticket or show the digital ticket at the gate with your phone. All tickets are scanned at the gate providing safety to our fans and our staff members.
Our hard-working athletes want to compete and are ready to start their seasons. They are counting on their families and fans to be part of their experience.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.