HUNTSVILLE — With their backs on the ropes, the Huntsville Hornets were able to grab a win and keep their playoff hopes alive.
The Hornets used 11 hits to score 11 runs leading to their 11-5 victory over Jacksonville on Huntsville’s senior night.
“I thought we did what we talked about,” Huntsville head coach Justin Jennings said. “We talked before the game and we just wanted to play our best. If we could do that then we had a chance to win. The start was huge. We gave up one and you could easily let it get away but we did a good job of coming back in. There were a lot of instances where it got nerve-racking but it was smooth.”
Huntsville turned the ball to junior Luke Durham in this game after he had a week to recover an injury. The junior threw the max of 110 pitches in the game, which helped the Hornets as they now have a complete arsenal for the game on Friday,
Of Durham’s 110 pitches, 73 of them went for strikes while striking out six along the way.
“Luke didn’t have his best stuff tonight, but he battled and did exactly what we needed him to do,” Jennings said. “He hasn’t pitched in a week and a half since he’s nursing an injury. We were able to get some seniors in tonight, I’m just very proud of how we played tonight.”
However, with Durham being pulled with two outs in the sixth, Colin Sanders and Dalton Kinser finished out the game
Sanders, who threw seven pitches, saw just two Indian batters getting the one out needed to end the sixth.
Kinser would get the seventh inning facing six batters. While he loaded the bases, he was able to get two strikeouts and a ground out to get out of the game.
“It’s huge, there were a couple of times that we were going through there and thought we would have to make an early pitching change,” Jennings said. “We knew we had to do whatever to win this game tonight and we just settled in. I challenged him in the fourth to put up a zero and he got one.”
While the Hornets were down before they even had a chance to bat, they never yielded. Huntsville would score six runs in the bottom half of the inning to take a commanding lead. The Hornets got four hits in the bottom of the first which played a key role.
Huntsville would then score four runs in the third inning and one run in the sixth en route to their win.
Another show of strength for the Hornets was seeing the ball. As a team, Huntsville walked seven times while just striking out six times. While the strikeouts were still high, they were scattered between five players.
“We challenged them to compete every pitch and to make sure we gave them our best,” Jennings said. “We feel like if they get our best from us we are going to be alright. We told them at the end of the night if you compete on every pitch and give them your best and it doesn’t go our way then it is what it is. That’s life. We did lots of positive things but we didn’t sac bunt well. Luckily it didn’t cost us.”
Huntsville now turns their attention to Friday when they will face playoff elimination again. The Hornets and Jacksonville will play their final game of the series with the winner taking the fourth seed in district 16, 5A. The game will start at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.