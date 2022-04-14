HUNTSVILLE — The Huntsville baseball team is right on the cusp of getting over the hump, they just haven’t found the right combination yet.
The Hornets have not been able to piece together an entire g ame of hitting and fielding and it showed in their Monday loss against Nacogdoches. Huntsville lost the game 7-6 with the tying run left on third as the final out was made.
“We just didn't throw the ball well enough to win it,” Huntsville head coach Justin Jennings said. “We walked 10 people and you are not going to beat a good club like that. It’s been like that for the last couple of weeks, we out-hit them but we gave up three-run innings twice because of walks.”
Free bases have been the problem all year for the Hornet's pitching crew. As a team, Huntsville has allowed 47 walks during their 10 games of district play this far. While walks give up the free base, so does a hit by pitch, of which the Hornets have hit 14 opposing batters.
Between the two, the Hornets have allowed 61 free bases and 67 hits, which has been a big factor in their 3-7 start to district play.
Huntsville has used a steady rotation of Jackson B atten, Travis Tester, Luke Durham, Collin Sanders and Bun Shelly. Shelly has been used as the typical closer for the Hornets and he succeeds in that role. During Monday night's game, he threw two shutout innings of one-hit baseball.
“That’s what Bun does, he shuts them down and he gives up the chance to win,” Jennings said. “He competes and that’s the best compliment I can give him. He just competes his tail off. He put up two zeros and they had to bring in their ace.”
Offense has worked the same for the Hornets in these games, it’s either there or it isn't.
Monday’s game went a lot like their season has gone, out hitting the opponent but not getting the runs home. Seven times the Hornets either tied or out-hit opponents during the district season, but just three wins.
The hits, however, haven't been timely. With no outs in the bottom of the seventh, the Hornets had runners on first and second base. The following batters struck out, grounded out and then walked, which loaded the bases with two outs. The lone run came on a passed ball.
“If we could have driven a run home and got Caleb to third with one out, we would have squeezed to tie it,” Jennings said. “We had some opportunities and we just didn’t get it.”
Huntsville baseball will play again Thursday as they will travel to Nacogdoches to try and avoid the sweep by the Dragons, first pitch will come at 7 p.m.
