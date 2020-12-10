Sam Houston State head coach Jason Hooten notched his 200th career win on Thursday night at Johnson Coliseum, as the Bearkats beat LeTourneau 107-65 at Johnson Coliseum.
The victory marked Sam Houston State’s third consecutive 100-point outburst, a feat it hadn’t accomplished since the 2013-14 season before last week.
“We're just trying to keep our concentration,” Hooten said. “It's a young team, so we're just teaching them to grow and stay in every possession.”
The Bearkats had 13 different players score in Thursday’s win, with junior guard Zach Nutall leading the way with 23 points to go along with seven rebounds and two assists. Tristan Ikpe added 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting, with Jarren Cook and Javion May adding 13 and 10 points respectively.
Sam Houston State dominated inside throughout the night, winning the points in the paint battle by a 40-point margin and out-rebounding LeTourneau 50-31.
“We're learning every day,” Nutall said. It was a smaller team that we had the opportunity to play, but we wanted to be effective. They've played a lot of teams in the Southland ... and we wanted to make sure we came out and executed our X's and O's.”
Next up for Sam Houston State is a road game at LSU on Monday. Tipoff is scheduled for 11 a.m., with SEC Network carrying the broadcast.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.