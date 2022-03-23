BOSTON – Sam Houston men's basketball head coach Jason Hooten has been named as one of 20 finalists for the 2022 Skip Prosser Man of the Year Award by CollegeInsider.com.
Hooten, who just completed his 12th year at the helm of the Bearkats, led Sam Houston to a 13-5 record in the program's first year in the Western Athletic Conference and 19-14 overall. His 235 career wins rank first all-time in school history and his teams have qualified for conference postseason tournaments in each of his 12 seasons.
Hooten is the lone coach from the WAC on the list of finalists and one of three coaches from the state of Texas.
Named after the late Skip Prosser, who died suddenly in 2007 while the head coach at Wake Forest, the award is presented annually to those who not only achieve success on the basketball court but who also display moral integrity off it as well.
The full list of finalists for the Skip Prosser Man of the Year Award include:
Chris Beard — Texas
Kenny Blakeney — Howard
Mike Brey — Notre Dame
Ed Cooley — Providence
Hubert Davis — North Carolina
Dave Dickerson — USC Upstate
Joe Golding — UTEP
Shaheen Holloway — Saint Peter's
Jason Hooten — Sam Houston
Justin Hutson — Fresno State
James Jones — Yale
Robert Jones — Norfolk State
Tod Kowalczyk — Toledo
Jay McCauley — Wofford
Matt McMahon — Murray State
Matt Painter — Purdue
Rob Senderoff — Kent State
Todd Simon — Southern Utah
Pat Skerry — Towson
Mark Slessinger — New Orleans
