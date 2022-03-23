Hooten passes Bob Marlin for all-time wins after defeating rival SFA

DJ Shafer | Game Day PhotosJason Hooten and his team celebrate after winning against SFA.

BOSTON – Sam Houston men's basketball head coach Jason Hooten has been named as one of 20 finalists for the 2022 Skip Prosser Man of the Year Award by CollegeInsider.com.

Hooten, who just completed his 12th year at the helm of the Bearkats, led Sam Houston to a 13-5 record in the program's first year in the Western Athletic Conference and 19-14 overall. His 235 career wins rank first all-time in school history and his teams have qualified for conference postseason tournaments in each of his 12 seasons.

Hooten is the lone coach from the WAC on the list of finalists and one of three coaches from the state of Texas.

Named after the late Skip Prosser, who died suddenly in 2007 while the head coach at Wake Forest, the award is presented annually to those who not only achieve success on the basketball court but who also display moral integrity off it as well.

The full list of finalists for the Skip Prosser Man of the Year Award include:

Chris Beard — Texas

Kenny Blakeney — Howard

Mike Brey — Notre Dame

Ed Cooley — Providence

Hubert Davis — North Carolina

Dave Dickerson — USC Upstate

Joe Golding — UTEP

Shaheen Holloway — Saint Peter's

Jason Hooten — Sam Houston

Justin Hutson — Fresno State

James Jones — Yale

Robert Jones — Norfolk State

Tod Kowalczyk — Toledo

Jay McCauley — Wofford

Matt McMahon — Murray State

Matt Painter — Purdue

Rob Senderoff — Kent State

Todd Simon — Southern Utah

Pat Skerry — Towson

Mark Slessinger — New Orleans

