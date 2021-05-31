A historic season for the Sam Houston Bearkats came to a close on Monday with an impressive showing at the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship.
Senior Will Holcomb turned in a top-10 performance, while the Bearkats — who made their national championship debut over the past few days at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona — finished tied for ninth as a team.
After leaning on his teammates last month while sidelined for the final day of the Stillwater Regional due to COVID-19 contact tracing, Holcomb led the way for Sam Houston on the big stage. The Crockett native posted a 1-under-par 279 for the tournament to finish tied for eighth.
The Bearkats wrapped up the event at 32-over-par, seven shots back of eighth-place — the cutoff to advance to match play. They made the cut the day before as one of the top-16 teams through three rounds, before climbing two spots on Monday.
Luis Carrera turned in the second-lowest score for the team at 4-over-par, good for 24th place, followed by Ting-Wei Hsieh (+13), Grayson Blunt (+19), and Paul Chaplet (+25). Sam Houston had the best finish of five Texas schools at the NCAA Championship, outperforming the likes of Texas Tech, TCU, SMU and Texas.
Turk Pettit of Clemson edged out Oklahoma State's Bo Jin by one shot to win the individual title at 7-under-par. Arizona State had the top score of all teams at 3-under-par, with Pepperdine shooting up the leaderboard from ninth to third on the final day. Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Illinois, Florida State, Vanderbilt and North Carolina also made the cut.
