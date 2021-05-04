For the first time since the 2013 season, Huntsville sent a tennis player to the regional tournament.
Senior Kendall Hoke capped off her high school career by representing her team on the big stage.
After winning her first round on day one, she advanced to day two. There she ran into the No. 1 player in region two, but not before delivering the program’s most impressive showing in recent memory.
“It was a big moment,” Hoke said. “I knew it would be tough mentally and physically, but I had to remember how much work I put in.”
“It’s been a while since we sent someone past the district tournament,” Huntsville head coach John Fuller said last week. “This is a big boost with the bond coming up. The only drawback is she is a senior. It’s always good when you can have somebody excel.”
Roughly 2 1/2 weeks before the district tournament started, Hoke shifted from doubles to singles. She weathered the adversity, however.
“It was really hard,” Hoke said. “We had prepared to play doubles the entire year, and we placed in every tournament. It was a big adjustment from going to doubles to singles with the lines and mental strategies.”
With this being her senior year, the postseason was something Hoke was looking forward to.
“It was exciting but also a little disappointing,” Hoke said. “We made this best out of it and I finished high school with my best year. It’s good to go out on a good note.”
The Lady Hornet tennis team will look to continue what was started this year. That will be no east task, with half of the girls team is set to graduate.
As for the boys, however, they bring back almost everybody.
“I’ll be losing most of my girls,” Fuller said. “My boys are a pretty young team. We have some young players coming up that were successful this season. A lot of the tournaments we went to most kids went home with medals. We still have a couple girls that will be back. It’s a good feeling knowing you have most of your players returning for next year.”
