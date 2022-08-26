COLLEGE STATION — Huntsville football kicked off its 2022 season against A&M Consolidated. The Tigers would get the opening day win 38-13 over the Hornets.
The Tigers opened the game with 21 straight points before Huntsville was on the board and after the first half, the Hornets found themselves in a hole.
However, the Hornets would later find their groove and piece together a solid drive before the half.
“Going in we didn’t quite know how physical they would be. I knew they would be physical but not how much,” Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said. “I thought they controlled the line of scrimmage and we weren't able to get into a rhythm. Austin [Taylor] threw the ball well tonight for a young guy. I thought we tackled well in spaces but we had some lapses where we gave up big plays.”
The game opened with the Hornets getting the ball and three-run plays later, Huntsville was punting. The first four drives for the Hornets ended in punts. The fifth drive was different.
Huntsville’s sophomore quarterback Austin Taylor droped back five straight times leading to a 52-yard touchdown by fellow sophomore Savion Conteh. Conteh would weave his way through the Tiger defenders for the Hornet’s first touchdown of the season.
After the Hornet defense gave up a two-play, 74-yard touchdown drive, Huntsville’s deficit went back to 21. Huntsville would then call 10 straight pass plays and piece together a 12-play, 57-yard drive. The drive would end with a turnover-on-downs after junior Jawann Giddens was stopped in the backfield. Consol would run one play before letting the clock run at the half.
“A lot of what happens in a game like this, especially with a lot of young guys, is how you handle the highs and the lows,” Southern said. “When you have a high, you have to be able to handle what's coming after it. A lot of times you have a high and then a low. We were in striking distance at that point and then you weren't.”
The second half was much of the same for the Hornets. The Tiger’s didn’t allow them to run much, leaving Taylor to throw the ball. At one point, the Hornets ran 13 straight pass plays before a handoff.
Defense for Huntsville was able to stop some things but overall, the Tiger’s were too much. Consol would total 362 yards in the game with 200 of them in the air and 162 on the ground.
Tackling wasn’t a big issue for the Hornets in open fields but in groupings people would slip by for big plays, which was the difference.
Huntsville’s offense saw some glimpse of explosive plays. Both of the Hornets' scores came on passes from Taylor to Conteh; they would add an 80-yard throw and catch in the second half.
The Hornets would have 337 passing yards, but two plays accounted for 154 of those yards and the lone touchdown. Taylor would also throw the ball 43 times in the game.
The run game was completely abandoned in the second half, but it had to be. In the game, Huntsville had under 20 rushing yards in the game. The Tiger’s d-line was just too much.
“They were physically whipping us up front,” Southern said. “ We couldn't get anything going. There were some things throwing the ball, especially the middle of the field. I think Austin hit five or six of those. Savion went to the endzone twice on it. You have to take what they give you. We couldn’t run the ball and that’s half your offense.”
Now, with one game under their belt, the Hornets will hit another week of training to continue their season.
Huntsville will host its home opener Friday as Bryan comes to Elliot T. Bowers stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. as the Hornets will celebrate their seniors.
“I told them yesterday and today, ‘once this game is over you aren’t young anymore. You have to grow up,’” Southern said.” We have to try and run the ball better than we did tonight and Austin will get better every week. Defensively we can’t give up big runs and if you do, you’ll always be chasing. We are going to see three more big, strong football teams and we know it’s going to help us get through the district, you just have to get through that.”
