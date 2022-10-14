NEW WAVERLY — New Waverly football got out to a fast start against Hemphill in the first half but was unable to carry its momentum after halftime, mounting a 42-35 win for Hemphill.
The Dogs built a quick 14-point lead at the end of the first quarter and continued to build on that at the half. A 27-6 lead would not be enough.
Hemphill scored 22 unanswered points within the first eight minutes of the second half to take a 28-27 lead over the Bulldogs.
“We dominated the first half and they [dominated] the second,” New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub said. “They scored more points.”
New Waverly’s offense in the closing four minutes was lacking, and despite holding a lead they continued to throw the ball.
Senior quarterback Evan Erwin finished the game going 2-7 over the final two drives despite the Dogs holding a lead. On a fourth and sixth, Erwin would find senior receiver Jeremy Miles for a two-yard gain but that wouldn’t secure the first down, giving the Hornets the ball with just over two minutes to play.
Two plays later, the Hornets scored the game-winning touchdown and would go up by seven.
“We were just trying to get into the endzone quickly,” Schaub said. “Will was limped up pretty good. He started the game fine but got sore. We figured we had to go in the air with it.”
The Bulldog defense had a strong effort. With time dwindling down, New Waverly was able to force a fumble to stop the Hornets’ drive but it wouldn’t amount to anything.
New Waverly’s defense would come up for three fumble recoveries and a Lance Dunn pick-six would prove to be a strong point by the Bulldog defense.
“Defense played well and that quarterback is difficult to stop,” Schaub said. “We moved guys around to stop him at times. Offensively we can’t have turnovers and defensively I’m glad we got some. We have to clean that up.”
Erwin finished the game going 15-32 on his passes for 256 yards and two scores but his three interceptions were costly as two of them turned into points for the Hornets.
Senior running back Will Larrison was powering through an injury and garnered 70 yards and two scores for the Dogs but without a dominant run game, they struggled to move offensively.
Now, New Waverly will have to turn around and get ready for their next game. The Dogs will travel to Trinity and face the Tigers in another district bout.
“We have to lick our wounds and watch the film tomorrow to see what we did wrong and a couple of things we did right and get ready for Trinity,” Schaub said.
