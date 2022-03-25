HUNTSVILLE — Despite a chance to walk it off against Whitehouse, Huntsville was unable to come back in the bottom of the seventh to get the win.
The Hornets would go on to drop the game 3-0 despite a gem of a game by starting pitcher Jackson Batten.
“Their guy was better than us tonight and that’s all there is to it,” Huntsville head coach Justin Jennings said. “He’s a sophomore A&M commit and he pitched like that tonight, he was better than us. We gave them all they could handle and we had some opportunities early but we didn't get it done. Against a guy like that, you aren’t going to get a lot of opportunities and you have to take advantage of what you get.”
Batten pitched a solid five innings for the Hornets but his four walks played a big factor in the two earned runs he had. He would go on to strike out two Whitehouse batters and allowed four hits.
Collin Sanders would come in relief in the sixth inning and finish the game, but with another Wildcat run coming across, the game remained out of reach for Huntsville.
The duo allowed just seven hits while facing 27 Wildcat batters. For this pitching staff, they had to play it safe with a game again tomorrow.
“In the middle of the week we weren’t sure what we were going to do,” Jennings said. “We went through a couple of different pitchers on Friday and we had not found the guy we wanted to. We gave Jackson the opportunity and he was spectacular, he did exactly what we needed him to do. Tomorrow is a big day for us and Jackson was able to get us through five innings and give us a chance. Collin came in and did a good job so we will have a pretty strong arsenal tomorrow to play a ball game.”
Offensively, things just never got going for the Hornets. Huntsville would make solid contact with the ball, putting it in play several times, but three hits weren’t enough to get past the Texas A&M commit Michael Dudolski.
Huntsville strung together just one inning of multiple base runners, and that was the first. Dudolski’s command was just too much for Huntsville to overcome.
“Anytime a high school pitcher can command three pitches, and he’s got velocity, it’s tough,” Jennings said. “He commanded the change-up, breaking ball, and a fastball at any time in the count. We had a few chances and we weren’t able to get the job done. We competed well. I thought we did a good job. We just didn't get it done.”
Huntsville will be back on the diamond today as they will travel to Jacksonville looking for their second district win. First pitch is set for 1:30 p.m.
