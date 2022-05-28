MESA, Ariz — After winning the Western Athletic Conference Southwest division on the final day of the season, Sam Houston baseball headed to the conference tournament as a number one seed at the top of the bracket.
The Kats would then open up their tournament play on Wednesday with a game against New Mexico State that they would drop 3-1. The Kats would then head to the elimination bracket where they dropped the elimination game against Sacramento State, 3-2 on Thursday.
“It was a tough ball game for sure,” Sam Houston head coach Jay Sirianni said. “We completed our hearts out. I think we made it a little harder on ourselves. They are a good club and they got one more knock than we did.”
Throughout the tournament, the Bearkats' offense struggled to take off. In their elimination game against Sacramento State, the Bearkats combined for just four hits. The WAC Player of the Year, Carlos Contreras, was held hitless in the game.
Contreras would be 2-7 through the two games with no RBI.
While the offense struggled to find hits in the game, the Kats didn’t get any help from the opposing pitcher. Sam Houston garnered two walks all tournament, both coming against Sacramento State.
Heading into the tournament, the Kats' offense was thriving. In their last three conference series, the Kats scored 76 runs and run-ruling two opponents along the way. They also had 99 hits in those final three series.
“Well the craziest thing is we’ve been on the razor's edge for three weeks now,” Sirianni said. “We’ve been in the playoffs for three weeks. When you are on the edge like you are sometimes you crash, burn and fall off of it. It just so happened at the bad time of the year in the tournament.”
Pitching all season had been up and down all season for Sam Houston but during the tournament, they rode the highs.
During their two games, Sam Houston used four pitchers. In the elimination game, Steven Beard got the start in the elimination game and he threw four innings of three runs. Sirianni would then turn to Lance Lusk, who finished the game.
Lusk allowed three hits in his outing with one walk, but the key was holding down the Hornets as his team was within one run of them the entire way.
“That’s Lance’s career in a nutshell,” Sirianni said. “He’s always going to give you a chance to win the game. That’s all you can ask for from the guy. He completed his guts out for all five innings he was out there.”
“In a survival game you have to go to your best guy when it starts to get uncomfortable,” Sirianni said. “We had Braden on the back end, we just didn't get to him and never got a lead. Lance did exactly what we needed to. We were hoping we wouldn’t have him as early as we did.”
With the back-to-back losses ending Sam Houston’s season, they will have the offense to improve their roster and get another crack at going for the WAC tournament title.
