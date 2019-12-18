A pair of Huntsville Hornets made their commitments official Wednesday, signing National Letters of Intent to play Division 1 football.
Jordan Brown, the co-Defensive MVP for District 10-5A, Division II, signed with North Texas University, while his teammate Briceon Hayes made his commitment to Sam Houston State official.
“I really like the family atmosphere they have there,” Brown said about signing with the Mean Green. “Starting out in seventh grade it was my dream to sign Division 1 ... I put in a lot of work this summer to get better, and now I am here.”
Brown finished the 2019 campaign with a team-high 126 tackles, five sacks, 17 tackles for a loss, three interceptions and one fumble recovery from the linebacker position. Hayes, a senior defensive end, finished with 48 tackles and a team-high 15 sacks.
“It felt like home and they run the same defense that we do,” Hayes said about signing with SHSU. “Everybody that watched me in high school can now watch me in college.”
His future coaches were high on the three-star defensive end.
“We are lucky to keep Briceon Hayes home here in Huntsville,” Bearkat defensive line coach Tim Daoust said. “He had a great camp at our place this past summer and it just solidified what we saw on film. He is a long athlete with tremendous quick twitch who is going to continue to fill up his frame. We expect him to continue the tradition of great d-line play here at Sam Houston State.”
