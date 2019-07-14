A group of local athletes have made their city proud.
Now, they’re preparing to go test their talents against the best in the country.
Propelled by an impressive summer, the Huntsville Havoc 12U softball team has qualified for the USA Girls Fastpitch Southern Nationals Championship, scheduled for July 24-28 in Columbus, Georgia. In doing so, they made Huntsville Girls Softball Association history.
“They've accomplished some things that nobody in Huntsville Softball Association history has been able to accomplish before,” head coach Jake Dixon said. “They won their district tournament, which was unique because it's never happened before. They won another tournament in Splendora, then they went to the state tournament and came in fourth place in the gold bracket, despite having a few players nursing injuries.
“The girls just did really fantastic.”
The trip to Nationals will mark the culmination of a competitive and highly successful summer for the Havoc, who are composed of the following players: Aariss McHale, Aeryana Grooms, Caycee Curtis, G.G. Flisowski, Kylee Presswood, Lilly Colley, Rylee Goodney, Rylie Hammond, Skylar Patterson, Valerie Martin and A’mariyah Limbrick.
“Without their hard work and dedication, this wouldn't have happened,” Dixon said. “They've put in a lot of extra work outside the practice field, and it shows.”
For the coach, one of the most rewarding parts of the summer has been watching the kids continue to grow.
“I believe in teaching them strong fundamental softball, and teaching them the game,” Dixon said. “They know what to do in key situations, and that's perhaps been the most fun to watch.”
As the team prepares for the trip to Nationals, they are raising money to help cover the costs — which will include hotels, tournament fees and other hidden costs.
Those interested in helping out can contact Coach Dixon at (936) 714-2705. The team has also set up a GoFundMe page, which can be found by going to itemonline.com/donate.
