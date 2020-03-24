Following a successful 2019-20 campaign that included an area championship, key pieces of the New Waverly girls basketball team have been recognized by District 23-3A.
The league recently unveiled its all-district honors, with a bevy of Lady Bulldogs receiving recognition. Sophomore guard Shay Harris led the way, taking home the district’s Offensive MVP award in addition to making the TABC all-region team.
New Waverly also had a pair of seniors land on the all-district first team, with Elexus Lawrence and Racee Wilkerson capping their high school basketball careers with the accolade. Hannah Bilnoski and Sierra McCann landed on the second team, with Angelica Alvarado, Karley Dipprey, Mckailah Ellisor and Brianna Sykes receiving honorable mentions.
“The thing that made me most proud of my team this year is the fact that they were resilient,” New Waverly head coach Donna Gilliam said. “They never quit. Throughout all the injuries and obstacles we faced, we made a bit of history by making it to the third round. I can’t say enough of how proud I am of them.”
The Lady Dogs also had a handful of standouts in the classroom, with Alvarado, Bilnoski, Dipprey, Ellisor, Lawrence, McCann and Sykes representing New Waverly on the district’s all-academic squad.
