NEW WAVERLY — Three-year member of the New Waverly girls basketball team has found a new home to play basketball.
Senior Shay Harris signed her letter of intent to play basketball at Schreiner College.
“Since I was four years old this is all I've worked for,” Harris said. “When I transferred to New Waverly and went under coach Gilliam’s wing, everything was amazing. The early mornings and late nights have paid off. It felt really good signing.”
Harris was a three-year starter for the Lady Dogs where she eclipsed the 1,500-point mark in her three years. Not only was Harris a leader on the court but she was named to the all-district academic team in her junior and senior seasons.
“It’s so surreal right now,” Gilliam said. “I’ve known this day was coming and I’m so happy for Shay. I know she’s going to represent well. Having a kid like her was the complete package. She was great in the classroom, on the court and provided leadership, they don't come a dime a dozen.”
