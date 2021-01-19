The Huntsville Hornets rode dominant performances from Taylor Harrell and AJ Wilson to a double-digit road win over Jacksonville on Tuesday night.
Harrell finished with a a game-high 24 points while Wilson added 21, as the Hornets (3-0, 3-0) rolled to a 79-67 victory.
Huntsville trailed Jacksonville by three after one quarter before pulling ahead by five at halftime with a 22-point second quarter. The Hornets took control from there, outscoring their opponent in each quarter of the second half.
Next up for Huntsville is a home game against Tyler on Friday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.
