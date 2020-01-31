The Huntsville Hornets received a dominant performance from their star big man Friday night, and the end result was a 36-point victory.
Junior forward Taylor Harrell scored 19 points to lead Huntsville to a 72-36 road win at Montgomery. Three other Hornets — Jadarian White (11), AJ Wilson (10) and Tai Matthews (10) — scored in double figures, with the team committing just seven turnovers on the night.
Friday marked Huntsville's 42nd consecutive district victory. The Hornets (23-6, 13-0 in District 20-5A) return home Tuesday against Caney Creek.
