COLLEGE STATION — The Huntsville Hornets vanquished a five-year-long area round curse in thrilling fashion Friday night at A&M Consolidated High School.
With the game tied at 47 and less than five seconds left in regulation, Huntsville senior guard Duece Fair rolled around a screen, broke toward the free-throw line and elevated. A pair of Georgetown defenders crashed on Fair, allowing him to zip a pass to teammate Taylor Harrell.
The junior big man corralled the ball and banked it off the glass in one motion, beating the buzzer and lifting the Hornets to a 49-47 victory.
FINAL: Huntsville 49, Georgetown 47Taylor Harrell beats the buzzer to lift the Hornets to an area championship @hoopinsider @HoustonChronHS #txhshoops pic.twitter.com/r7dJ2v2tKC— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) February 29, 2020
"The play was drawn up for me to set a screen later than I did, so I went up and came back down," Harrell said. "Duece slashed perfectly and I was right there for the bucket."
"I saw he had them pinned to the basket," added Fair. "I dumped it off to him, he went up with it and we won."
With Friday's area championship, Huntsville snapped a streak of five consecutive seasons that ended in the second round.
"It feels good to finally beat that curse," said senior guard Jacovyn Houston.
Junior wing Jadarian White led the way for Huntsville offensively with 20 points, while Harrell delivered a double-double with 14 points, 13 rebounds and seven blocks. Nobody else scored in double figures for the Hornets, but a lockdown defensive effort helped carry them to victory.
Fair came off the bench and provided a boost with three starters — White, Houston and senior guard Tie Matthews — fouling out. Although he only finished with two points, he made his presence felt by drawing a pair of late charges and delivering the game-winning assist.
"We've rode Duece all season long," Huntsville head coach Jay Oliphant said. "We rode him pretty good in practice yesterday and he got a little upset, but he came out and performed very well tonight. He performed better than some of the starters tonight. If he can keep that momentum, going it'll big for us in the next round."
Huntsville did not allow a field goal throughout the first five minutes of the final quarter, as it built an eight-point lead — the largest of the game. Georgetown stormed back with an 8-0 run to tie the game, but ultimately, the Hornets persevered.
"Anytime you're playing a possession game, every possession is critical," Oliphant said. "Every time we'd get an eight-point lead we'd turn the ball over or give up a big shot, and we could never get that thing up to 10 or 12 points where we had a good cushion. But I thought the guys were very resilient, especially with three starters fouling out. They showed a lot of poise and pulled it out."
Huntsville will face the winner of Katy Paetow and Manor next week in the regional quarterfinals.
